Thai Chamber of Commerce highlights opportunity in FTA negotiations amid Trump tariffs

Wisit also pointed out that alongside the tariffs, the Thai baht has been appreciating, which is a weakness for Thai exports. Since 60% of Thailand’s economy relies on exports, it’s essential for the country to compete on price as more competitors enter the market. He emphasised that Thai products need to increase their value, innovate, and adapt to changing consumer demands, such as with health-focused products and solutions for an ageing population, like health food and future foods.

Wisit noted that storytelling around Thai products is a crucial area of improvement, particularly when compared to countries like Japan, which has successfully branded its products globally.

He also highlighted the importance of opening new markets to mitigate the risks posed by relying on traditional ones. The focus should be on finding markets that align with the products SMEs produce, ensuring they meet international standards. He also emphasised the role of Digital Transformation in reducing costs and business processing time, which will benefit both large and small exporters. This approach, he said, would also help prevent fraud and ensure transparency in business operations.