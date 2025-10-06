Police believe Narathiwat gold shop robbers fled to Malaysia with 36 million baht in gold

Police estimate that more than ten robbers took part in the armed heist of a gold shop in Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district on Sunday night, and believe they may have fled to Malaysia with gold ornaments worth 36 million baht.
The robbery occurred at around 7.07pm at a gold shop inside a shopping mall in downtown Sungai Kolok, causing panic among shoppers.
Eyewitnesses told police that eight armed men rushed into the shop, seized a large quantity of gold ornaments and fled. The robbers reportedly scattered road spikes and planted what was believed to be a homemade bomb on a U-turn in front of the mall to prevent police pursuit.
During the heist, the gang briefly detained several security guards, confiscated their walkie-talkies and shot an army sergeant who happened to be shopping at the mall. The injured soldier was identified as Sgt Buris Radachai. The robbers then escaped in two stolen pickup trucks.
Police said local residents had earlier reported that two pickup trucks had been stolen before the robbery.
On Monday, investigators said they believed at least ten people were involved in the operation — eight directly in the robbery and others assisting by stealing vehicles and laying traps to delay pursuing officers.
Police have not confirmed whether southern insurgents were behind the robbery, but noted that the use of road spikes and homemade bombs to obstruct security forces is a common tactic of Muslim insurgents in the three southernmost provinces.
The robbers are believed to have fled towards Tambon Sakor in Waeng district before using a natural trail to cross into Malaysia early Monday morning.
According to police, about 600 baht-weight of gold ornaments were stolen from the shop. One baht-weight equals 15.244 grammes, meaning the total stolen gold is estimated to be worth about 36 million baht.
Forensic officers have collected fingerprints from the scene, while bomb disposal experts were called in to inspect and defuse the homemade explosive device.
Police have also distributed photos of the two stolen pickup trucks and urged the public to contact the 1341 or 191 hotlines if they spot the vehicles.
Authorities said they would seek cooperation from Malaysian police to help track down the suspects.