Police believe Narathiwat gold shop robbers fled to Malaysia with 36 million baht in gold

Police estimate that more than ten robbers took part in the armed heist of a gold shop in Narathiwat’s Sungai Kolok district on Sunday night, and believe they may have fled to Malaysia with gold ornaments worth 36 million baht.

The robbery occurred at around 7.07pm at a gold shop inside a shopping mall in downtown Sungai Kolok, causing panic among shoppers.

Eyewitnesses told police that eight armed men rushed into the shop, seized a large quantity of gold ornaments and fled. The robbers reportedly scattered road spikes and planted what was believed to be a homemade bomb on a U-turn in front of the mall to prevent police pursuit.