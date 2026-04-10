Malaysia Crowned Southeast Asia’s Top Emerging Market for Investment

Malaysia hits 23rd globally in the 2026 Global Opportunity Index, outperforming regional peers through institutional strength and financial excellence.

Malaysia has been named the most attractive destination for investment in Southeast Asia among emerging markets, according to the latest global rankings from the Milken Institute.

The nation secured 23rd place globally, the highest position in the region when measured against fellow developing and emerging economies.

The findings, detailed in the 2026 Global Opportunity Index (GOI), highlight Malaysia’s robust institutional quality and stable economic foundations as the primary drivers of its success.

According to a report by Xinhua News Agency, Malaysia’s ascent to the top of the regional leader board is underpinned by a consistently strong performance across the index’s core metrics.

The country particularly distinguished itself in two key areas:

Financial Services: Ranking 17th worldwide.

Business Perception: Ranking 18th worldwide.

The GOI is an annual assessment that evaluates 101 variables across five critical categories: business perception, economic fundamentals, financial services, institutional frameworks, and international standards and policy.

