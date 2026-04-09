Malaysia steps up crisis response as energy reserves run low

Malaysia has announced a series of measures to deal with energy supply disruption caused by the Middle East conflict, while warning that the country has enough energy reserves only until the end of May, according to Reuters.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasir said in a televised statement that the government could still assure stable supplies in April and May, but that the main challenge would be how to meet the country’s energy needs from June onwards.

He said Bank Negara Malaysia would support companies hit by fuel shortages, while the government and state energy firm Petronas work to diversify energy sources, strengthen cooperation with trading partners and secure key production inputs. The government will also use data analysis to identify, monitor and respond to pressure points in the sectors hardest hit by the crisis, and will create a special access pathway to address shortages of essential medicines and medical devices.