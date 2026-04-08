ASEAN criticised as too slow in Thai-Cambodia border crisis

A new regional survey has found that while many Southeast Asians believed ASEAN took active steps to help contain the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict, the bloc continued to face criticism for being too slow and ineffective.

According to The State of South-east Asia 2026 report by the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, 38.9 per cent of respondents said ASEAN had actively mediated to stop the dispute through diplomacy and ministerial meetings. Another 28.1 per cent felt the grouping had done its best within its institutional limits in dealing with the conflict.

The fighting first erupted in a five-day clash in July 2025 before flaring again in December in a more destructive round of violence. More than one million civilians were displaced before Thailand and Cambodia signed a ceasefire on December 27, 2025, following a special meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur on December 22.

Even so, concerns over ASEAN’s effectiveness remained strong. Asked about their biggest concern regarding the bloc, 34.7 per cent of respondents said ASEAN was “slow and ineffective, and thus cannot cope with fluid political and economic developments”. That was little changed from the 2025 survey, when 35 per cent expressed the same view.