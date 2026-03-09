Israeli drug dealer arrested with Australians on Koh Phangan

Immigration police have stepped up efforts to crack down on transnational drug networks in key tourist areas, with officers arresting an Israeli drug dealer and two Australian associates on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province and seizing a large quantity of illegal drugs believed to be intended for sale to foreign tourists.
On March 8, Pol Maj Gen Chutharet Yingyongdamrongsakul, commander of Immigration Division 6, said the operation followed the earlier arrest of a Brazilian suspect, identified as Pedro, in a drug-related case on Koh Phangan on March 5.
Following that arrest, Pol Lt Gen Phanumas Boonyalak, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, ordered officers to expand the investigation into foreign drug trafficking networks operating in tourist areas. Pol Col Naruet Phutthawiro, superintendent of Surat Thani Immigration, was assigned to lead a team of investigators to track down additional suspects linked to the network.
Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and gathered intelligence in the area, which indicated that at least three more foreign nationals were connected to a network distributing drugs to tourists on Koh Phangan.
Officers later located an Israeli national identified as OR in Coconut Lane, Koh Phangan subdistrict, Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani province, and escorted him to his accommodation for further inspection.
A search of the room uncovered a large quantity of illegal drugs, including cocaine weighing a total of 389.35 grams. Some of the drugs appeared as opaque white blocks. Authorities believe the substances had recently been smuggled into the country, possibly concealed inside the body to evade detection.
Officers also discovered several other types of drugs, including ecstasy in both powder and tablet form, ketamine and cannabis resin.
In addition, investigators found equipment used to divide and package drugs, which they believe was intended for preparing the substances for distribution among customers in the tourist area.
All the drugs and related equipment were seized, and the suspect was arrested on charges of illegally possessing and distributing narcotics. He was later handed over to investigators at Koh Phangan Police Station for legal proceedings.
During the operation, officers encountered two other foreign nationals inside the same accommodation who appeared suspicious. They were later identified as Kian and Mika, both Australian nationals.
A drug test revealed that Kian had cocaine in his system. He was arrested on charges of illegal drug use.
Mika refused to comply with an order from officers of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board to undergo a drug test. She was therefore charged with resisting the lawful order of an authorised narcotics officer.
Pol Maj Gen Chutharet said the operation followed government policy under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and National Police Chief Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet, who have instructed agencies to intensify efforts to combat transnational crime, particularly drug trafficking networks operating in major tourist destinations.
“Authorities will continue expanding the investigation to identify related networks both domestically and internationally in order to prevent drugs from being distributed in tourist areas and to strengthen safety and confidence for both residents and visitors,” he said.
Members of the public who notice suspicious behaviour involving foreign nationals or possible drug activity are urged to report information to the Immigration Bureau hotline at 1178 or to Surat Thani Immigration at 077-423440 so that officers can investigate and take legal action.