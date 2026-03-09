Israeli drug dealer arrested with Australians on Koh Phangan

Immigration police have stepped up efforts to crack down on transnational drug networks in key tourist areas, with officers arresting an Israeli drug dealer and two Australian associates on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province and seizing a large quantity of illegal drugs believed to be intended for sale to foreign tourists.

On March 8, Pol Maj Gen Chutharet Yingyongdamrongsakul, commander of Immigration Division 6, said the operation followed the earlier arrest of a Brazilian suspect, identified as Pedro, in a drug-related case on Koh Phangan on March 5.

Following that arrest, Pol Lt Gen Phanumas Boonyalak, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, ordered officers to expand the investigation into foreign drug trafficking networks operating in tourist areas. Pol Col Naruet Phutthawiro, superintendent of Surat Thani Immigration, was assigned to lead a team of investigators to track down additional suspects linked to the network.

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and gathered intelligence in the area, which indicated that at least three more foreign nationals were connected to a network distributing drugs to tourists on Koh Phangan.

Officers later located an Israeli national identified as OR in Coconut Lane, Koh Phangan subdistrict, Koh Phangan district, Surat Thani province, and escorted him to his accommodation for further inspection.