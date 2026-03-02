TAT opens Tourism Crisis Monitoring Centre to track Middle East tensions and assist stranded travellers

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has opened the Tourism Crisis Monitoring Centre (TCMC) to closely monitor rising tensions in the Middle East. The centre will serve as an operations hub for integrated information management—tracking tourism-related developments in Thailand and overseas, assessing potential impacts, and co-ordinating with relevant agencies to provide urgent assistance to tourists and passengers affected by flight cancellations.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said that as the situation has prompted several Middle East countries to close their airspace, TAT’s overseas offices have been monitoring and reporting developments continuously. TAT has now activated the TCMC as the main mechanism for consolidating, analysing and assessing the situation. The authority has also prepared two scenarios to support short- and medium-term readiness, covering communications management, tourist care, and market recovery once the situation eases.

Initial monitoring shows the situation has directly affected the Middle East market. Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi airports have been notified of a total of 59 cancelled flights by international airlines operating routes to, or connecting through, the Middle East. Airlines cited include Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad Airways, Gulf Air, Kuwait Airways, Air Arabia, flydubai, El Al, Arkia Israeli and Saudi Arabian Airlines, disrupting travel to and from the region. However, TAT noted that the Middle East market is currently in the Ramadan fasting period, which is typically a time of naturally slower travel activity.