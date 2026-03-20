DSI summons Wangsuphakijkosol trio in Ubon land case

Department of Special Investigation has stepped up a major natural resources and environment case by issuing summonses to three prominent members of the Wangsuphakijkosol family in connection with alleged encroachment on public land in Ubon Ratchathani. Those named are Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol, Yonlada Wangsuphakijkosol and Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, in their capacity as authorised directors of Eiam E-San Tapioca Starch Co.

The case stems from DSI special cases 154/2019 and 119/2023 concerning alleged encroachment on Hat Suan Ya, a public grazing area in tambon Sri Wichian, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani.

Investigators allege that the company excavated three water storage ponds with a combined area of more than 16 rai for use in its tapioca starch operations, while relying on land rights documents and vacant land claims that investigators say unlawfully covered state land.

According to reports, investigators have notified the suspects of allegations including jointly encroaching on, occupying and using state land and forest land without permission by digging the water retention ponds. The reported offences fall under the Forest Act, the Land Code and Section 360 of the Criminal Code.