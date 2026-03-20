DSI summons Wangsuphakijkosol trio in Ubon land case

Department of Special Investigation has stepped up a major natural resources and environment case by issuing summonses to three prominent members of the Wangsuphakijkosol family in connection with alleged encroachment on public land in Ubon Ratchathani. Those named are Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol, Yonlada Wangsuphakijkosol and Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, in their capacity as authorised directors of Eiam E-San Tapioca Starch Co.
The case stems from DSI special cases 154/2019 and 119/2023 concerning alleged encroachment on Hat Suan Ya, a public grazing area in tambon Sri Wichian, Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani.
Investigators allege that the company excavated three water storage ponds with a combined area of more than 16 rai for use in its tapioca starch operations, while relying on land rights documents and vacant land claims that investigators say unlawfully covered state land.
According to reports, investigators have notified the suspects of allegations including jointly encroaching on, occupying and using state land and forest land without permission by digging the water retention ponds. The reported offences fall under the Forest Act, the Land Code and Section 360 of the Criminal Code.
The latest move came on Friday, March 20, 2026. Weerasak, widely known as “Kamnan Po” and a former deputy transport minister and former deputy commerce minister, arrived to acknowledge the charges in person. Before entering the interview room, he briefly told reporters that he maintained his innocence and had no involvement in the alleged wrongdoing, but was not yet ready to give detailed comments. Reports said he later denied the allegations.
Yonlada Wangsuphakijkosol, president of the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Administration Organisation, did not appear in person and instead reportedly sent a representative to submit documents requesting a postponement.
In Sudawan’s case, reports said she has not yet appeared before investigators. Because parliament is currently in session, she is reported to be covered by parliamentary privilege as a party-list MP.
The investigation does not stop with the private sector.
Reports said DSI has split the wider inquiry into six main issues, including alleged misconduct by state officials connected to land administration in the area. Part of the case involving alleged wrongdoing by public officials has already been forwarded to the National Anti-Corruption Commission for action within its authority.
As with all criminal proceedings, the three individuals remain presumed innocent and are entitled to contest the allegations through the justice process until the case is concluded.