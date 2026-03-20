Oil crisis: Anutin under fire amid energy disruption | The Next Move EP4

Anutin Charnvirakul is facing public outcry over the oil crisis and rising living costs, while he has been elected as the Prime Minister of Thailand by Parliament.

Chris Humphrey, Executive Director of the EU-ASEAN Business Council, says Thailand needs political stability to expedite regulatory reform amid ongoing tensions.



The Next Move, where we connect markets, government policies, and regional insights to map out Thailand's next move.

The Nation’s business show, The Next Move, hosted by Franc Han Shih.