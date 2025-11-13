PokéPark KANTO in Japan’s Tokyo and Kawasaki to open Feb. 5

Sedge Town has a Pokémon Centre, which is familiar among Pokémon game players as a place to help Pokémon recover. It also has an attraction, Pika Pika Paradise, featuring Pikachu and other Pokémon, and a merry-go-round, Vee Vee Voyage, featuring Eevee and friends.

The town also features parades led by Pikachu and Eevee. There is an area where visitors are greeted by Pokémon. The town also has a shop selling plush toys and other goods, as well as a store selling original drinks and food.

Lottery winners will be notified around late December

Two types of tickets will go on sale via lottery from 6 pm on Nov. 21: the Trainer’s Pass and the Ace Trainer’s Pass. Both include admission to Yomiuriland.

The main ticket type will be the Trainer’s Pass, which allows entry to both “Pokémon Forest” and “Sedge Town,” starting from ¥7,900 (๊US$51) for adults (those 13 and older).

The Ace Trainer’s Pass, which allows unlimited entry to Pokémon Forest without having to set an entry time, starts from ¥14,000 for adults. With this pass, visitors can experience each attraction at Sedge Town once at no extra charge. Holders of either pass will be able to take photos with a cast of Pokémon that changes daily.

Due to steep inclines and other features in Pokémon Forest, admission to the area is restricted to those aged 5 and older. Other limits on Pokémon Forest admission include that visitors must be able to climb 110 steps.

Tickets for admission through the end of March 2026 will be available via lottery application from Nov. 21 to Dec. 8. Winners will be notified around late December.

A Town Pass, allowing access only to Sedge Town, will be released later. For details on tickets and general inquiries, visit the PokéPark KANTO official website.

■ PokéPark KANTO official website

https://www.pokepark-kanto.co.jp/teaser/en_US/

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Asia Mews Network