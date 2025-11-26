BDMS Launches Proton Therapy: Thailand’s Private Sector First

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited (BDMS), Thailand’s premier private hospital network, has announced a major initiative to develop the Bangkok Proton Center at Wattanosoth Cancer Hospital. This landmark project introduces proton therapy—one of the most precise and advanced forms of radiation treatment—to Thailand's private healthcare sector for the first time.
The development is part of BDMS's vision to become a "Global Destination for the Next Generation of Advanced Cancer Care." The project aims to dramatically elevate cancer treatment standards, improve patient outcomes, and enhance quality of life by reducing treatment side effects.
Precision Treatment with Global Collaboration
Proton therapy uses high-energy proton particles that can deliver maximum radiation dose directly to the tumor, sparing surrounding healthy tissue. This precision makes it exceptionally beneficial for complex and sensitive cancers, particularly tumors in the brain, spinal cord, and those affecting children.
The Bangkok Proton Center is being established through a strategic collaboration with Medical Excellence JAPAN (MEJ) and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), supported by the Government of Japan.
Dr. Poramaporn Prasarttong-Osoth, President and Senior CEO Group 1 of BDMS, emphasized that the center is a long-term investment in the health and future of the Thai people, stating the collaboration brings "world-class, next-generation cancer treatment technology to Thailand to expand treatment options for both Thai and international patients."
Readiness and Japanese Expertise
Wattanosoth Cancer Hospital, already a leading institution under the BDMS Group, is fully prepared for this integration. Visiting Prof. Dr. Thiravud Khuhaprema, Director of the hospital, highlighted that the Next Generation Proton technology offers "exceptional precision," reducing long-term side effects for high-risk patients and children. The hospital will incorporate this advancement into its existing 360° Total Cancer Care model.
Japan, a global pioneer in proton therapy with clinical experience since 1983 and 19 operational centers, is sharing its expertise. Dr. Kenji Shibuya, CEO of MEJ, confirmed their commitment to collaborating with Thai partners to maximize benefits for patients across the region.
Dr. Manani Uechi, Director of Health Services of ERIA, noted that the initiative reflects Japan's commitment to strengthening international healthcare cooperation and elevating cancer treatment standards across ASEAN.
Construction and preparations for the Bangkok Proton Center, including facility development, equipment installation, and personnel training, are expected to take approximately 3–4 years, with services projected to commence in 2029.