BDMS Launches Proton Therapy: Thailand’s Private Sector First

The development is part of BDMS's vision to become a "Global Destination for the Next Generation of Advanced Cancer Care." The project aims to dramatically elevate cancer treatment standards, improve patient outcomes, and enhance quality of life by reducing treatment side effects.

Precision Treatment with Global Collaboration

Proton therapy uses high-energy proton particles that can deliver maximum radiation dose directly to the tumor, sparing surrounding healthy tissue. This precision makes it exceptionally beneficial for complex and sensitive cancers, particularly tumors in the brain, spinal cord, and those affecting children.

The Bangkok Proton Center is being established through a strategic collaboration with Medical Excellence JAPAN (MEJ) and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), supported by the Government of Japan.

