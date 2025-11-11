J-Park Sriracha Nihon Mura: a slice of Japan in the heart of Chonburi

Thailand’s third Japanese shrine

The standout feature of J-Park Sriracha Nihon Mura is the Okuni Shrine, Thailand’s third Japanese shrine and the second in Chonburi province. The shrine enshrines Okuninushi, a revered deity associated with city development, good fortune, happiness, marriage, agriculture, and medicine.

In October 2024, to mark the mall’s 10th anniversary, a formal ceremony was held to enshrine Okuninushi in accordance with Japanese Shinto tradition. The event was certified by the chief priest of the original Okuni Shrine in Japan, symbolising spiritual unity between the two countries.

Most of the shrine’s structures — including its sculptures, purification basin, and other architectural elements — were imported directly from Japan. A closer look even reveals elephant carvings on the shrine’s gable, a unique nod to Thai symbolism.

Visitors are invited to pass through the red torii gate, cleanse their hands and mouths, and pay their respects in the traditional Japanese way.

Charms (omamori) and seal stamps (goshuin) are imported from Shizuoka Prefecture, while fortune-telling slips (omikuji) have recently been introduced for those seeking Japanese-style blessings in love, wealth, health, or career.

Celebrating Japanese culture all year round

Following its 10th anniversary, J-Park Sriracha Nihon Mura continues to host seasonal Japanese festivals and promotional campaigns to attract tourists.

For example, during the Natsu Matsuri summer festival, the mall comes alive with yukata dress-up sessions, fireworks, and idol performances. In autumn, the grounds turn golden with ginkgo tree decorations.

Every two months, the MONO X IRO event sees Japanese housewives living nearby set up booths selling handmade crafts, accessories, clothing, and homemade food.

On November 8, the NIPPON ICHI fair will feature premium products from Japan, while on November 29, the Chonburi–Rayong Japanese Association will host the 14th Sriracha Japan Festival at Sriracha Health Park, with J-Park Sriracha Nihon Mura also taking part.

The deity Okuninushi will be temporarily moved from the shrine to bless attendees and residents around Koh Loi island.

Looking ahead, J-Park Sriracha Nihon Mura plans to welcome more Thai and Japanese brands, strengthening its identity as a community hub for all ages — from children to the elderly.

The mall is open daily from 10am to 10pm. For more information, visit www.jparksriracha.com or follow Facebook: www.facebook.com/jpark.nihonmura, Instagram: www.instagram.com/jparknihonmura and YouTube: www.youtube.com/@jparksriracha.