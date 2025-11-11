Japan likely to discuss possessing nuclear subs

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), as part of their coalition agreement in October, pledged to promote the country's possession of submarines powered by a next-generation energy source and equipped with a vertical launching system, or VLS, for long-range missiles.

Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on television on Thursday that "the environment surrounding Japan is so severe that we have to discuss whether to use diesel as we've done so far or nuclear power."

The Maritime Self-Defence Force currently possesses submarines powered by diesel engines and lithium-ion batteries, which make it necessary for them to regularly surface and take in air to recharge batteries. Nuclear submarines do not have to do the same, enabling them to stay submerged for a long time.