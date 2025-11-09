Hunters, authorities exhausted amid bear crisis in Akita Pref

Bears appear day and night, sometimes prompting capture operations on weekends. A shortage of box traps has become a serious issue, and the situation has escalated to the point where support from the Self-Defence Forces is needed.

According to the Akita prefectural government, four people have been killed and about 60 injured by bears so far in fiscal 2025. The prefecture's bear information website, "Kumadas," recorded more than 5,500 sightings in October alone.

In the city of Daisen, about 500 bear sightings were reported in October. City officials are dispatched to confirm or chase away bears whenever reports come in. "We have to respond regardless of weekends or after-hours," said one weary official.