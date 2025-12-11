PIM & Silk Road Friends Launch Thailand-China Strategic Dialogue

PIM and Silk Road Friends Club Forge High-Level Thailand-China Strategic Dialogue Platform
The Panyapiwat Institute of Management (PIM) – Siam Think Tank and the Silk Road Friends Club have jointly established a high-level strategic dialogue platform to deepen the relationship and align the national development strategies of Thailand and China.
The initiative was launched during the seminar, “Modern China and New Opportunities for Thailand: An In-Depth Analysis of China’s 15th Five-Year National Economic Development Plan,” held at PIM. The event offered an analysis of the core principles behind China's development model and sought to promote practical cooperation in the new era.
Shared Futures and Economic Alignment
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sompop Manarungsan, President of PIM, delivered the opening remarks, highlighting China’s development as a "new reference pathway" for developing nations and a source of "tangible opportunities for Thai society." He stressed that nurturing new generations of talent embodying the "spirit of Thailand–China friendship" is vital for the enduring bilateral relationship.
H.E. Zhang Jianwei, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, noted that as China concludes its 14th Five-Year Plan in 2025, it continues to advance its development model and expand high-level opening-up. He reaffirmed China’s readiness to work with Thailand to solidify the building of a Thailand–China community with a shared future.
Prof. Dr. Bowornsak Uwanno, Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs, emphasized that China’s model is set to profoundly influence global supply chains, technological innovation, and the regional economic landscape, creating "historic opportunities for ASEAN, especially Thailand." He pointed to the Belt and Road Initiative and China’s digital economy as key drivers for collaboration in logistics, data standards, and cybersecurity.
Dr. Nalinee Taveesin, former Thai Trade Representative, noted that China's innovation-driven, sustainable approach—with a focus on quality of life—closely aligns with Thailand’s “Thailand 4.0” strategy, citing observations in AI, autonomous vehicles, and rural revitalization. Dr. Paijit Viriyathananasarn, former Minister-Counsellor (Commercial) in Beijing, added that China's expertise in green economy, environmental governance, and administrative efficiency offers valuable lessons for Thailand.
Cooperation Pathways and Industry Insights
During a roundtable discussion on “Pathways of Cooperation,” industry and business leaders shared their perspectives:
Mr. Huang Weiwei, Senior Deputy Managing Director of the Charoen Pokphand Group, stressed the need for Thai enterprises to adopt a global vision in their international expansion.
Mr. Li Jiacun, President of the Thai Young Chinese Chamber of Commerce, characterized Thai–Chinese business relations as “more complementary than competitive.”
Dr. Chai Rongzhuang, Honorary President of the Beijing Business Association of Thailand, underscored the critical importance of bilingual and bicultural talent.
Attendees agreed that China’s development continues to generate new growth drivers that align with Thailand’s strategic direction for industrial upgrading and economic transformation. Both countries committed to deepening future cooperation in key sectors, including:
Digital Economy
Green Energy
Advanced Manufacturing
Talent Development
Regional Connectivity
The seminar successfully laid an intellectual foundation and built social consensus for strengthening bilateral ties, marking a concrete step toward realizing a Thailand–China community with a shared future.