PIM & Silk Road Friends Launch Thailand-China Strategic Dialogue

Shared Futures and Economic Alignment

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sompop Manarungsan, President of PIM, delivered the opening remarks, highlighting China’s development as a "new reference pathway" for developing nations and a source of "tangible opportunities for Thai society." He stressed that nurturing new generations of talent embodying the "spirit of Thailand–China friendship" is vital for the enduring bilateral relationship.

H.E. Zhang Jianwei, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Thailand, noted that as China concludes its 14th Five-Year Plan in 2025, it continues to advance its development model and expand high-level opening-up. He reaffirmed China’s readiness to work with Thailand to solidify the building of a Thailand–China community with a shared future.

Prof. Dr. Bowornsak Uwanno, Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs, emphasized that China’s model is set to profoundly influence global supply chains, technological innovation, and the regional economic landscape, creating "historic opportunities for ASEAN, especially Thailand." He pointed to the Belt and Road Initiative and China’s digital economy as key drivers for collaboration in logistics, data standards, and cybersecurity.

Dr. Nalinee Taveesin, former Thai Trade Representative, noted that China's innovation-driven, sustainable approach—with a focus on quality of life—closely aligns with Thailand’s “Thailand 4.0” strategy, citing observations in AI, autonomous vehicles, and rural revitalization. Dr. Paijit Viriyathananasarn, former Minister-Counsellor (Commercial) in Beijing, added that China's expertise in green economy, environmental governance, and administrative efficiency offers valuable lessons for Thailand.