Japan PM apologizes for welfare benefit cuts

At a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting, Takaichi said, "I'd like to deeply reflect (on the government's response) and apologise."

It was the first government apology since the ruling was handed down in June.

Also on Friday, the welfare ministry presented a plan to provide additional welfare benefit payments to plaintiffs and others.

While the plaintiffs are seeking full payments to cover the welfare benefit reductions, the ministry plans to partially compensate for the cuts.