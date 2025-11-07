Japan’s company cafeterias raise their game by offering affordable, healthy meals and alcohol in evenings

Employee cafeterias are adapting to increasing demand for affordable, healthy meals amid the post-pandemic return of staff to offices and skyrocketing prices. Some companies open their cafeterias in the evening and make alcohol available to foster deeper communication among staff.

Buffet at L’Oreal

The cafeteria at cosmetics giant Nihon L’Oreal K.K. serves over 10 varieties of fresh vegetables, along with side dishes such as boiled chicken from local poultry farms and fruit. The cafeteria used to serve regular menus such as rice bowls and pasta, but started a buffet in late September, priced at ¥550 per plate (tax included).

The buffet was a response to requests from L’Oreal staff who said: “Nearby restaurants are crowded and require long waits. There are few affordable, satisfying lunch options,” or “We want more variety in the vegetables and flavours at the cafeteria.”

The cafeteria manager said many employees were coming these days.