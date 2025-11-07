Honda lowers full-year profit forecast

The impact of high tariff measures by the administration of US President Donald Trump reduced its profit. Also, the Japanese automaker took into account production halts and cuts at its overseas plants due to semiconductor shortages, whose impact is estimated at 150 billion yen.

Honda also lowered its full-year operating profit forecast to 550 billion yen from 700 billion yen, reflecting disruptions of supplies from a Chinese semiconductor manufacturer amid the US-China trade conflict.

Honda Vice President Noriya Kaihara told a press conference that production at factories abroad is expected to return to normal between Nov. 17 and 21.