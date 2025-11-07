Japan PM Takaichi holds unusual 3am study session

Takaichi later attended meetings of a government economic security panel and her cabinet before the meeting of the Lower House Budget Committee from 8:59 a.m.

"Since it's her first budget committee meeting, there seem to be questions that are difficult for her," a government official said. "She probably wanted to put the draft responses prepared by administrative staff into her own words."

Takaichi is believed to have often stayed up all night to draft bills. She expressed her desire to ease the legal restrictions on working hours at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, on Thursday.