Japanese firm's wooden satellite material to cut space debris

Crowded Orbit

The global space industry is poised for rapid expansion. According to Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the market is projected to reach about 140 trillion yen by 2040, roughly tripling over about 20 years. A key driver is the rise of inexpensive small satellites deployed at scale that can process vast amounts of data in orbit and unlock new opportunities in Earth observation and satellite communications.

This shift is already visible in launch activity. In 2022, more than 2,400 commercial small satellites were sent into orbit worldwide, including many by US company Space Exploration Technologies Corp., or SpaceX. The momentum for private-sector involvement is expected to continue.

According to NASA, however, as of 2024, an estimated 28,000 pieces of space debris orbited Earth, about 80 per cent more than in 2009. Over the same period, debris originating from artificial satellites increased roughly 3.8-fold. The European Space Agency has reported that 48.6 pct of small satellites, weighing 10 to 100 kilograms, do not comply with international guidelines intended to curb the creation of space debris.

Earth's surrounding space is an ultrathin vacuum with almost no atmospheric drag. Once rockets and artificial satellites reach orbit, they can remain there for years or even decades unless an external force alters their trajectory. Over time, defunct satellites and fragments become space debris, increasing the risk of collisions that could disable operational satellites and disrupt ground-based communications and other services.

To address the growing hazard, governments and private companies are developing methods to safely deorbit satellites at the end of their lifespans so they burn up in Earth's atmosphere. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and domestic partners plan demonstration tests of a system that uses Earth's magnetic field to generate drag, inducing re-entry and incineration. If successful, the technology could offer a practical way to reduce orbital debris and keep space operations safer.

Most satellites incinerate during atmospheric re-entry, when they encounter temperatures of several thousand degrees Celsius. Still, aluminium components can partially survive, leaving residual debris that may reach the surface. If such debris falls to Earth, it can contribute to marine pollution or cause injuries and fatalities.

There is also a security risk. Satellite fragments recovered by foreign governments or competitors can lead to unintended technology transfers. As a result, demand is growing for satellites designed to fully burn up on re-entry.

Durability Challenges

Kami Shoji's Amorcell has earned high praise from ElevationSpace Inc., a startup originating from Tohoku University. Based in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, ElevationSpace develops satellites and also serves as a commercial bridge between the space sector and the broader industry.

The two companies made contact at a 2024 exhibition showcasing CNF-related products, where ElevationSpace business director Soichi Okawa spotted Amorcell's potential among the many items on display. "It is expected to become a dream material for the space industry," Okawa said.

Despite promising early signs, key questions remain about Amorcell's durability in space and whether it will completely burn up during atmospheric re-entry. ElevationSpace plans to act as an intermediary for a mission to deliver Amorcell to the International Space Station as early as next year, where it will undergo a six-month exposure to radiation and ultraviolet light in extravehicular experiments.

The company will also collaborate with Japanese government-affiliated agencies on a series of experiments aimed at practical applications for satellites designed to fully burn up on re-entry.

Kami Shoji's next challenge is to develop a thicker Amorcell. The material currently tops out at 2 centimetres. Going beyond that limit requires layering, which in turn needs adhesives. But bonding agents can leave microscopic gaps that let in air and water, reducing durability. The company's goal is to produce a single, solid piece that is 10 centimetres thick.

"Amorcell has the potential to be instrumental in solving the space debris problem. I would be happy if we could contribute," Kashiwada said emphatically.

By Takayuki Ogawa

