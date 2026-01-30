Investors seen sitting on fence ahead of February 8 general election

This week, the Nikkei 225 stock average temporarily lost over 1,000 points on Monday, due to the yen's appreciation against the dollar.

As the currency market stabilised later, the Nikkei average was supported by buying on dips and closed the week at 53,322.85, down 524.02 points, or 0.97 per cent, from the previous week.

Next week, the Nikkei is expected to fluctuate mainly between 52,000 and 54,000 amid a wait-and-see mood, market sources said.