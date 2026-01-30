Japan sees record 42.43 million foreign entrants in 2025

The annual tally exceeded 40 million for the first time since records began in 1950.

The Immigration Services Agency attributed the result to the yen's weakening and an increase in the number of regular international passenger flights.

Meanwhile, the monthly number of Chinese entrants slumped 46.6 per cent from a year earlier in December, after the Chinese government advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Japan in November, following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a possible Taiwan contingency.