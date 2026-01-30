Japanese confidence rebounds for 2026; 23% to expand Thai investment

It is undeniable that "Japanese investment" has long served as a deeply rooted economic partner and the backbone of Thailand's industrial sector.

Recently, the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, Bangkok (JCCB), released a key index reflecting confidence in the Thai economy.

This index signals a recovery that extends beyond mere statistics; it is translating into real capital, with 23% of Japanese entrepreneurs announcing plans for additional investment, particularly in strategic sectors such as electronics and chemicals.

However, to ensure smooth economic momentum, the Japanese private sector has voiced recommendations for the current and incoming governments to accelerate economic stimulus measures.

They emphasised addressing household debt and improving tax systems to create a more favourable business environment.

This comes amidst global economic challenges and the impact of US tariffs, which most firms currently view as manageable but are already preparing for.