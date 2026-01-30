Britain and China enter new era as Starmer seeks 'sophisticated' ties

Britain and China have hailed a significant shift in their relations, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Xi Jinping pledging deeper cooperation on trade, investment, and technology.
The move follows years of strained ties and marks a new era of diplomatic engagement between the two nations.
During his visit to Beijing, Starmer called for a "more sophisticated relationship," with increased market access, reduced tariffs, and more investment opportunities.
This reset in relations comes as Western leaders have grappled with the unpredictability of former US President Donald Trump’s policies.
For the first time in eight years, a British leader was hosted in Beijing.
As part of the newfound cooperation, the two countries agreed to visa-free access for Britons and reduced Chinese tariffs on whisky.
Additionally, AstraZeneca announced a $15 billion investment in China.
Starmer’s visit is a key part of his strategy to boost Britain’s economic growth through stronger ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy.
The Labour leader, however, faces criticism from some British and US politicians who accuse China of engaging in espionage and human rights abuses.
Despite this, Starmer pointed to AstraZeneca's investment in China’s pharmaceutical sector as an example of the potential benefits for both nations.
He also emphasised that a closer relationship would allow for frank discussions on areas of disagreement, such as human rights.
"China is a vital player on the global stage, and it's vital that we build a more sophisticated relationship where we can identify opportunities to collaborate," Starmer said at the start of his meeting with Xi.
Xi Jinping reciprocated the sentiment, expressing China's readiness to build a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership. "We can deliver results that can withstand the test of history," he said.
During the summit, the leaders also discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine, trade, and other global security issues.
In addition, Starmer took the opportunity to discuss the case of Jimmy Lai, the former Hong Kong media tycoon and British citizen, who was sentenced to prison on national security charges.
Starmer’s visit comes at a time when US relations with its European allies have been tested by Trump's erratic foreign policies, particularly regarding trade tariffs and his controversial stance on Greenland.
As a result, the visit by Starmer is seen as part of broader efforts to rebuild ties between Britain and China, which had been strained under previous Conservative governments.
Starmer’s visit was also an opportunity to bolster business ties, with over 50 British business leaders accompanying him to Beijing.
The discussions covered a wide range of sectors, including trade in high-quality UK products, as well as investment opportunities in both countries.
Starmer, who also recently secured trade agreements with the US, the EU, and India, outlined a plan for greater cooperation on security matters, including tackling illegal immigration.
The two countries agreed to work together to combat people smugglers operating in the Channel, with a focus on preventing the exploitation of legitimate businesses by criminal gangs.
The meeting between Starmer and Xi was described as warm and constructive, with the two leaders engaging in light-hearted discussions about English Premier League football.
Starmer even presented Xi with a football from a recent Manchester United match, referencing the Chinese president’s fondness for the team.
As both nations seek to deepen their engagement, Starmer’s visit is seen as a step towards greater economic and diplomatic cooperation, with potential for a mutually beneficial relationship between Britain and China moving forward.
