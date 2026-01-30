Britain and China enter new era as Starmer seeks 'sophisticated' ties

Britain and China have hailed a significant shift in their relations, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Xi Jinping pledging deeper cooperation on trade, investment, and technology.

The move follows years of strained ties and marks a new era of diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

During his visit to Beijing, Starmer called for a "more sophisticated relationship," with increased market access, reduced tariffs, and more investment opportunities.

This reset in relations comes as Western leaders have grappled with the unpredictability of former US President Donald Trump’s policies.

For the first time in eight years, a British leader was hosted in Beijing.

As part of the newfound cooperation, the two countries agreed to visa-free access for Britons and reduced Chinese tariffs on whisky.

Additionally, AstraZeneca announced a $15 billion investment in China.

Seeking economic growth and balancing tensions

Starmer’s visit is a key part of his strategy to boost Britain’s economic growth through stronger ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy.

The Labour leader, however, faces criticism from some British and US politicians who accuse China of engaging in espionage and human rights abuses.