Trio of Elite UK Universities to Launch ‘Future-Ready’ Degrees in Bangkok and EEC

The University of Manchester, Birmingham, and Reading to partner with Chulalongkorn University to bridge Thailand’s industrial skills gap.

The Thai Cabinet has formally approved a landmark proposal to allow three of the United Kingdom's most prestigious universities to establish a permanent presence in Thailand.

Operating under the banner of the Global Link Institute, the initiative aims to revitalise the nation’s workforce as it grapples with a shrinking birth rate and an ageing population.

The project will see the University of Manchester, the University of Birmingham, and the University of Reading deliver specialised curricula in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and Bangkok.

In a strategic move to ensure local integration, these institutions will collaborate directly with Chulalongkorn University, offering a suite of three undergraduate and four postgraduate degrees.

Bridging the Skills Gap

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) proposed the "Global Link" model as a fast-track solution to upgrade Thailand’s human capital.

By importing British academic rigour—honed over centuries—the government hopes to support its transition towards high-value industries.