UK Temporarily Closes Embassy in Tehran, Evacuates Staff for Safety

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15, 2026

The UK has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran and evacuated staff for safety. The move comes amid rising unrest in Iran and tensions with the US.

The UK government has announced the temporary closure of its embassy in Tehran and the evacuation of all diplomatic staff for safety reasons. This decision follows growing unrest in Iran and rising tensions with the US.

The British embassy will now operate remotely, with updated travel advice reflecting the changes. The move comes as Iran faces its most severe internal unrest, while US President Donald Trump has threatened to intervene.

This comes after both the UK and the US withdrew some military personnel from their Middle Eastern bases following warnings from Iran.

