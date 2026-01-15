UK Temporarily Closes Embassy in Tehran, Evacuates Staff for Safety

The UK government has announced the temporary closure of its embassy in Tehran and the evacuation of all diplomatic staff for safety reasons. This decision follows growing unrest in Iran and rising tensions with the US.

The British embassy will now operate remotely, with updated travel advice reflecting the changes. The move comes as Iran faces its most severe internal unrest, while US President Donald Trump has threatened to intervene.

This comes after both the UK and the US withdrew some military personnel from their Middle Eastern bases following warnings from Iran.