Gold and silver hit record highs as geopolitical tensions rise

On January 14, 2026, gold and silver prices reached historic highs, driven by mounting geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty. Gold surged to a record $4,641.40 per ounce, and silver followed with a 5.2% rise, touching $92.23 per ounce.

The rise in precious metals was largely attributed to global geopolitical risks, particularly tensions between the US and Iran. Iran warned that it would attack US military bases in neighboring countries if the US intervened in protests within Iran. These threats, combined with broader economic concerns, pushed investors toward safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

Market analysts observed that the low-interest-rate environment and high geopolitical uncertainty have contributed to the strong performance of precious metals. Alex Epkerian, Chief Operating Officer of Allegiance Gold, remarked, “Every path leads to gold and silver,” noting the strong demand from various buyers.

In addition to gold and silver, other precious metals also saw gains. Platinum rose by 2.4%, reaching $2,379.68 per ounce, while palladium increased by 1.3% to $1,862.96 per ounce.