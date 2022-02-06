Chadchart on course to win Bangkok governor election, Palang Pracharath comes bottom in poll

The ruling Palang Pracharath Party came bottom of the poll, with only 1.28 per cent of respondents saying they would vote for its candidate.

Nida’s 10th monthly poll was conducted on January 31 and February 2, ahead of an election planned tentatively for May.

It asked 1,324 Bangkok voters from different educational and occupational backgrounds "Who should become Bangkok governor?".

The results were as follows:

– Chadchart Sittipunt: 37.24 per cent

– Aswin Kwanmuang: 12.09 per cent

– Suchatvee Suwansawat (Democrat Party): 11.03 per cent

– Pheu Thai Party candidate: 8.31 per cent

– Wirot Lakkanadisorn (Move Forward): 8.08 per cent

– No candidate: 6.72 per cent

– Undecided: 5.59 per cent

– Rosana Tositrakul: 3.55 per cent

– Will not cast a vote: 1.96 per cent

– Sakoltee Phattiyakul: 1.81 per cent

– Kla Party candidate: 1.51 per cent

– Palang Pracharath Party candidate: 1.28 per cent

Support for Chadchart, Suchatvee, Sakoltee and a Palang Pracharath Party candidate dropped compared to the results of the ninth poll.

Meanwhile, backing for Aswin, Rosana and candidates from Pheu Thai and Kla rose.