Chadchart on course to win Bangkok governor election, Palang Pracharath comes bottom in poll

Chadchart, a former transport minister in Yingluck Shinawatra’s government, came top with the support of 37.24 per cent of respondents.
Second was current governor Aswin Kwanmuang with 12.09 per cent.
The ruling Palang Pracharath Party came bottom of the poll, with only 1.28 per cent of respondents saying they would vote for its candidate.
Nida’s 10th monthly poll was conducted on January 31 and February 2, ahead of an election planned tentatively for May.
It asked 1,324 Bangkok voters from different educational and occupational backgrounds "Who should become Bangkok governor?".
The results were as follows:
– Chadchart Sittipunt: 37.24 per cent
– Aswin Kwanmuang: 12.09 per cent
– Suchatvee Suwansawat (Democrat Party): 11.03 per cent
– Pheu Thai Party candidate: 8.31 per cent
– Wirot Lakkanadisorn (Move Forward): 8.08 per cent
– No candidate: 6.72 per cent
– Undecided: 5.59 per cent
– Rosana Tositrakul: 3.55 per cent
– Will not cast a vote: 1.96 per cent
– Sakoltee Phattiyakul: 1.81 per cent
– Kla Party candidate: 1.51 per cent
– Palang Pracharath Party candidate: 1.28 per cent
Support for Chadchart, Suchatvee, Sakoltee and a Palang Pracharath Party candidate dropped compared to the results of the ninth poll.
Meanwhile, backing for Aswin, Rosana and candidates from Pheu Thai and Kla rose.
The poll also asked which team should work on the Bangkok Metropolitan Council.
Chadchart's team topped the list with 26.96 per cent, while 10.65 per cent said they had not decided.
Third was a Pheu Thai candidate's team (10.05 per cent), followed by Suchatvee's team (9.97 per cent), Aswin's team (9.67 per cent), Wirot's team (8.46 per cent), and independent candidates (7.33 per cent).
A no-vote was the choice of 6.27 per cent of respondents, followed by Rosana's team (2.79 per cent), a Palang Pracharath candidate's team (1.74 per cent), not voting (also 1.74 per cent), Sakoltee's team (1.43 per cent) and a Kla candidate's team (also 1.43 per cent).
Support for the teams of Chadchart, Suchatvee, an independent, Rosana, Sakoltee and Palang Pracharath fell compared to the results of the ninth survey.
Support rose for the teams of Aswin, Pheu Thai and Kla.
Published : February 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
