Sony to transfer TV business to joint venture with China’s TCL

The two companies signed a basic agreement on the deal the same day.

Sony, the core unit of Sony Group Corp., aims to bolster its TV business by combining its brand power and TCL's cost competitiveness. The brand names of "Bravia" and "Sony" will be maintained after the transfer.

Under the agreement, Sony's "home entertainment" business, which includes TVs and audio devices, will be carved out and transferred to the joint venture, in which Sony and TCL will have stakes of 49 per cent and 51 per cent, respectively.