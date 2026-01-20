New business registrations slip in 2025, DBD says

The Department of Business Development (DBD) at the Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday that 5,187 new businesses were registered in December 2025, up 18.51% year-on-year, though registered capital fell 41.54% to 13.385 billion baht.

DBD director-general Poonpong Naynabhakorn said that for 2025 as a whole (January–December), Thailand recorded 85,251 new business registrations, down 2.68%, with cumulative registered capital of 264.237 billion baht, down 7.53%.

Uncertainty weighs on business sentiment

Poonpong said the decline in new registrations reflected political and economic uncertainty at home and abroad, including domestic political conditions, household debt, a global economic slowdown and tensions along the Thai–Cambodian border, all of which have affected the business sector.