Bangkok governor election to be held in May, says Prayut

“We hope there are no obstructions,” the PM added.
Ignoring reporters’ queries about whether a House dissolution is imminent, Prayut only said that there is a possibility that the two-ballot electoral system will cause organic laws to be rejected.
“I don’t have any secret tricks but am confident and will continue working for citizens and the country,” he said, adding that the current political situation is not worrisome.
He added that his government has solved many problems and the next government will solve the remainder.
“Thailand is changing every day,” he added.
