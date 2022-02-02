EC tells its officials to start preparing for general election

The Ministry of Interior has counted Thailand’s population at 66,171,439 people, while there will be 400 constituency MPs. The average population per constituency MP is around 165,428.

According to 2017 population estimates, there will be 139 MPs in the Central region and Bangkok, 58 MPs in the Southern region, 71 MPs in the Northern region, and 132 MPs in the Northeastern region.

However, the number of MPs and electoral districts is decided according to the population in the year before an election.

If the current House of Representatives completes its four-year term, the election that will be held after June 24, 2023, and will use the population estimates of 2022 which the Ministry of Interior usually announces in January each year.