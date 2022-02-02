Thu, February 10, 2022

EC tells its officials to start preparing for general election

The Election Commission (EC) has sent a letter to election directors in 76 provinces and Bangkok on Wednesday asking them to start preparing their constituencies for the general election.

The EC has calculated the number of members of parliament (MPs) according to the amended 2021 Constitution. The EC has told its provincial and Bangkok offices to prepare to split electoral districts into three types after the laws related to the Constitution are approved and enforced.

The Ministry of Interior has counted Thailand’s population at 66,171,439 people, while there will be 400 constituency MPs. The average population per constituency MP is around 165,428.

According to 2017 population estimates, there will be 139 MPs in the Central region and Bangkok, 58 MPs in the Southern region, 71 MPs in the Northern region, and 132 MPs in the Northeastern region.

However, the number of MPs and electoral districts is decided according to the population in the year before an election.

If the current House of Representatives completes its four-year term, the election that will be held after June 24, 2023, and will use the population estimates of 2022 which the Ministry of Interior usually announces in January each year.

 

The EC has used the 2021 population to calculate the number of MPs and ordered each province to split electoral districts while the National Assembly is approving two related laws (General Election and Political Party). Once they are passed, the election could be held immediately. Observers see the possibility of Parliament being dissolved and an election being held in 2022, before the house completes its term.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda also announced preparations for election of Bangkok governor.

Published : February 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

