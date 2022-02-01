Cabinet ‘ready’ for opposition grilling on Feb 17-18

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is confident that ministers grilled by the opposition would offer satisfactory explanations to their questions, a government spokeswoman said.

Pheu Thai Party chief Cholnan Srikaew, the opposition leader, said the grilling will cover economic woes, the rising cost of living, public debt, the pandemic, the ASF outbreak, corruption, and environment and drug issues.

He said the opposition had demanded the urgent debate so that it could offer ideas on how to solve pressing problems facing the country.