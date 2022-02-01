Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Cabinet ‘ready’ for opposition grilling on Feb 17-18

Cabinet ministers are ready to answer all questions from the opposition during the special debate in Parliament on February 17-18, the government said on Tuesday.

The debate stems from an opposition motion accusing the government of failing to combat rising living costs, the Covid-19 pandemic and the spread of African swine fever (ASF).

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is confident that ministers grilled by the opposition would offer satisfactory explanations to their questions, a government spokeswoman said.

Pheu Thai Party chief Cholnan Srikaew, the opposition leader, said the grilling will cover economic woes, the rising cost of living, public debt, the pandemic, the ASF outbreak, corruption, and environment and drug issues.

He said the opposition had demanded the urgent debate so that it could offer ideas on how to solve pressing problems facing the country.

