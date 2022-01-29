Bangkok police gears up for Sunday by-election, no booze from Saturday evening

Voters will cast their ballots on Sunday from 8am to 5pm for a new member of Parliament for Constituency 9, which covers parts of Lak Si and Chatuchak districts, after Palang Pracharath Party MP Sira Jenjaka was disqualified by the Constitutional Court.

“There are 280 polling stations in the constituency and at least two officers will be monitoring each station,” Jirasan said. “The bureau will also have a fast-response team and a company of crowd-control officers ready in case of emergency.

“After 6pm on Saturday, sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages in election zones will be prohibited and the bureau has ordered all officers to ensure the law is strictly followed,” he added.

The no-booze regulation will be lifted at 6pm on Sunday.