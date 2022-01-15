Aspiring MPs vie for votes ahead of crucial Bangkok by-election

Hopefuls targeting the January 30 poll in Bangkok’s Constituency 9 voiced confidence in winning the seat.

Businesswoman Saranrat Jenjaka, who represents the ruling Palang Pracharath Party, canvassed door-to-door in many communities in Lak Si district. Accompanying her was Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, a senior party figure.

Saranrat said she was “100 per cent confident” of winning the by-election, given strong support pledged by local voters. Contributions she had made to local communities would help her cause, she added.

“These are evident for the local residents. So, I have no worries at all about the competition,” Saranrat said.