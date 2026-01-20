Ex-Russian official referred to prosecutors in Japan

The Public Security Bureau of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department suspects that the two men, both in their 30s, have violated the unfair competition prevention law.

The former official at the Russian trade representation is believed to be a member of a division in charge of collecting scientific and technological information at Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR.

He left Japan in March last year, according to investigative sources.

The SVR is an agency in charge of international intelligence, one of the successors to the Soviet-era KGB.

The former worker of the machine tool manufacturer is suspected of verbally leaking trade secrets, including product development ideas, in November 2024 and February last year, to obtain illegal profits.