Customs revenue hit by strong baht in first month of fiscal year 2026

According to a report from the Ministry of Finance, the government’s net revenue collection for October 2025, the first month of fiscal year 2026, amounted to THB235.73 billion.
This figure is THB27.39 billion higher than the same period last year, reflecting a growth rate of 13.1% and is close to the projected target.
While overall revenue collections showed an increase, it was noted that the Customs Department fell short of its revenue target by 12.0%, collecting only THB9.24 billion.
The Ministry attributed this shortfall primarily to the strengthening of the Thai baht, which reduced the value of imported goods in baht terms.
Additionally, the value of import duties was lower than expected due to an increase in the use of duty exemptions under Free Zones by importers.
Meanwhile, other agencies exceeded their revenue targets: