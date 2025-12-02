Customs revenue hit by strong baht in first month of fiscal year 2026

According to a report from the Ministry of Finance, the government’s net revenue collection for October 2025, the first month of fiscal year 2026, amounted to THB235.73 billion.

This figure is THB27.39 billion higher than the same period last year, reflecting a growth rate of 13.1% and is close to the projected target.

While overall revenue collections showed an increase, it was noted that the Customs Department fell short of its revenue target by 12.0%, collecting only THB9.24 billion.