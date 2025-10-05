Bangkok governor says flood situation improving, but warns of high tides next week

“In the future, we may need to consider constructing a water tunnel,” Chadchart noted, adding that the upcoming Nong Bon drainage tunnel, set to open next year, would help boost the city’s drainage capacity.

The governor also warned that high tides are expected to peak on October 10 and 11, with water rising twice daily, around 9am and 7pm. “There’s no cause for public alarm,” he said, “but residents living along the river outside flood barriers, such as the Rong Si and Thewarat Kunchorn communities, should remain vigilant.”

City Hall has reinforced sandbag barriers and built temporary wooden walkways to assist riverside residents.

Wisanu added that several projects are underway in the Phra Khanong and Prawet areas, including deepening the canal near the pumping station and constructing new embankments to improve water retention and flow.

Chadchart expressed regret that some communities had opposed the installation of small floodgates, saying such infrastructure would enhance the city’s water-control efficiency.

“The situation is not worrying,” he said. “Our Drainage Department is working around the clock, because the floods don’t take holidays, nor can our officials. Soon, the rainy season will end, and we’ll move into the dust season. For now, if any area remains flooded, please report it so we can send help immediately.”