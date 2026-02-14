"Blue government" returns, strengthens border with Cambodia and moves on key security issues

Following Thailand’s 2026 election, Anutin Charnvirakul, acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, embarked on a nationwide tour to thank the public for their overwhelming support, with Bhumjaithai securing 193 seats in the House of Representatives—an outright victory over rivals.

In his address, Anutin sent a clear signal to Phnom Penh, stating: "No retreat, no dismantling, no opening of borders." His remarks reflected the new government’s intent to continue its efforts in securing Thailand’s borders, particularly focusing on areas recently reclaimed from Cambodia after prolonged territorial encroachment. He also announced that the government would continue its efforts to fortify border security, including ongoing work to build a barrier, until Cambodia’s territorial threat is fully neutralised.

In a direct move, Anutin confirmed the cancellation of MOU 44, a continuation of the previous MOU 43, which extended land claims in the Klong Yai district, Trat Province, towards the continental shelf—an area rich in underwater, surface, and sub-surface resources—remaining unresolved for over 20 years.

MOU 43, which has made some progress with 45 border markers agreed upon, still faces disagreements on 29 markers. Anutin remarked that these areas would need adjustments to reflect new realities and to account for changes since the original agreements.