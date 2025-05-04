Lumpini Park: Oasis in the Heart of Bangkok

In 1925, King Rama VI donated land—formerly part of his Sala Daeng royal estate—to establish Thailand’s first public park.
Originally intended as the site of a national exhibition celebrating Siam’s progress in agriculture, commerce, and industry, the space was reimagined after the fair was cancelled. The king instead turned his focus to the public good.
Influenced by Western urban ideals and a rising sense of Thai nationalism, Rama VI envisioned a civic space that promoted recreation, learning, and shared identity.
It was to be a symbol of a modernising Siam—a gift to the people. He named it “Lumpini,” after the Buddha’s birthplace in Nepal.
Today, a statue of Rama VI stands at the park’s western gate, quietly marking the legacy of his vision.
Lumpini’s early years included botanical gardens, a library, and open spaces for cultural activities. But the tranquillity was short-lived. During World War II, the park was occupied by Japanese forces, and parts of it were converted into military grounds. Crops were planted to offset wartime shortages. Despite the upheaval, the park endured.
In the postwar decades, Lumpini steadily transformed. Paddleboats appeared on the lake. An open-air stage, fitness areas, and playgrounds were added. Yet the spirit of the park—open, democratic, and accessible—remained unchanged.
It’s not just a place to relax. Lumpini has long been a stage for public expression, hosting political rallies, festivals, and charity events. It has grown alongside the city, offering shade and space amid Bangkok’s rising skyline.
Now spanning 360 rai (about 57 hectares), Lumpini Park is one of Bangkok’s last major green spaces. It cools the air, filters pollution, and offers a vital pause in the rhythm of urban life.
Nearly a century on, Lumpini stands as a rare thing: a royal gesture that became a lasting public treasure.