Lumpini Park: Oasis in the Heart of Bangkok

In 1925, King Rama VI donated land—formerly part of his Sala Daeng royal estate—to establish Thailand’s first public park.

Originally intended as the site of a national exhibition celebrating Siam’s progress in agriculture, commerce, and industry, the space was reimagined after the fair was cancelled. The king instead turned his focus to the public good.

Influenced by Western urban ideals and a rising sense of Thai nationalism, Rama VI envisioned a civic space that promoted recreation, learning, and shared identity.

It was to be a symbol of a modernising Siam—a gift to the people. He named it “Lumpini,” after the Buddha’s birthplace in Nepal.