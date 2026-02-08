Thailand’s border and transit trade target set at THB1.9 trillion for 2026

Thailand’s border trade and transit trade remain crucial to the country’s overall exports, accounting for around 10% of total export value, highlighting Thailand’s role as a regional trade and logistics hub.

However, over the past five years, the sector has faced volatility from external factors, including security tensions and trade measures imposed by neighbouring countries.

Historical data show that in 2021, total border and transit trade reached THB1.719 trillion, comprising exports of THB1.033 trillion and imports of THB686.709 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of THB345.793 billion.

In 2022, total trade stood at THB1.742 trillion, up 1.34% year on year. Exports were THB1.028 trillion, down 0.44%, while imports rose 4.03% to THB714.351 billion. Thailand recorded a trade surplus of THB313.566 billion.

In 2023, total trade declined 1.80% to THB1.711 trillion. Exports fell 4.59% to THB980.728 billion, while imports increased 2.21% to THB730.145 billion, leaving a trade surplus of THB250.584 billion.

In 2024, total trade expanded 6.13% to THB1.816 trillion. Exports increased 6.91% to THB1.049 trillion, and imports rose 5.08% to THB767.262 billion, lifting the trade surplus to THB281.239 billion.