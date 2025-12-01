4–3 vote scraps THB2.4 billion rural internet plan after fund misuse found

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) convened on December 1, 2025, to deliberate on a long-awaited agenda item: whether to extend the high-speed internet service contracts for marginalised communities (Zone C+) and remote areas (Zone C) under the Universal Services Obligation Net (USO NET) project, which are due to expire this year.

The NBTC Office had proposed a nine-month extension with a total budget of more than THB2.4 billion.

However, the meeting remained deeply divided before voting 4–3 against the proposal, effectively scrapping the extension.

The commissioners who opposed the plan were Air Marshal Thanaphan Raicharoen, Pirongrong Ramasoota, Suphat Suphachalasai and Somphop Purivigraipong.

Those in favour were NBTC chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, Torpong Selanon and Pol Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn.