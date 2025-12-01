4–3 vote scraps THB2.4 billion rural internet plan after fund misuse found

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) convened on December 1, 2025, to deliberate on a long-awaited agenda item: whether to extend the high-speed internet service contracts for marginalised communities (Zone C+) and remote areas (Zone C) under the Universal Services Obligation Net (USO NET) project, which are due to expire this year.
The NBTC Office had proposed a nine-month extension with a total budget of more than THB2.4 billion.
However, the meeting remained deeply divided before voting 4–3 against the proposal, effectively scrapping the extension.
The commissioners who opposed the plan were Air Marshal Thanaphan Raicharoen, Pirongrong Ramasoota, Suphat Suphachalasai and Somphop Purivigraipong.
Those in favour were NBTC chairman Dr Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, Torpong Selanon and Pol Gen Nathathorn Prousoontorn.
Opposing commissioners argued that the NBTC Office had sought funding from the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest (BTFP) Account 1, which is reserved for research and new public-interest initiatives.
They said the fund should not be used to extend or maintain existing projects, viewing the proposal as inconsistent with the purpose of the USO framework.
They also noted that no updated assessment had been conducted on whether high-speed internet remains essential or is effectively used in the target villages.
Since the project began several years ago, connectivity in many areas has changed significantly, with some communities now covered by commercial networks. Yet the proposal sought blanket extensions for all sites, raising concerns over value for money and transparency in the use of public funds.
An NBTC source said the rejection does not mean people in remote areas will immediately lose service.
Instead, the NBTC Office will be required to urgently review and reassess real needs, identifying which areas still require state-supported internet and which ones can rely on private-sector networks.
The goal, the source said, is to ensure that every budget spent genuinely improves people’s quality of life.
A telecom operator warned that without interim measures, basic communications for schools and state agencies in some subdistricts could be disrupted.
The government, they said, must ensure service continuity while the revised plan is being drafted.