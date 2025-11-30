Cyclone Devastation Pushes Indonesian Flood Death Toll to 303

Torrential rains and landslides across Sumatra have left hundreds missing and 80,000 displaced, as aid teams struggle to reach cut-off communities.

The number of fatalities resulting from floods and devastating landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra has dramatically risen to 303, the nation's disaster mitigation agency confirmed on Saturday.

According to Reuters, this figure marks a significant increase from the previously reported death toll of 174.

The region, encompassing large areas of Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, has been battered by torrential, cyclone-fuelled downpours for over a week, intensified by the rare formation of a tropical storm in the Malacca Strait.

According to Suharyanto, the head of the disaster agency, at least 279 individuals remain missing.

Meanwhile, approximately 80,000 people have been evacuated, and hundreds are still trapped across three provinces on Sumatra, Indonesia's westernmost island.

The hardest-hit areas in the north of the island have seen roads severed and communications infrastructure obliterated by landslides.