Surachate demands Anutin leave Hat Yai, citing "leaked chat" mocking the deaths of locals

Former Deputy Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn posted on Saturday (May 29) a screenshot of a LINE chat, where Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul allegedly joked that the Prime Minister uses just one body bag for himself.

The chat showed a reposted news feed from a media outlet, stating that the Ministry of Public Health had sent 400 body bags to Hat Yai and another 1,500 were provided by private sources.

Following this, the person who reposted the message commented that people were shocked and thought thousands had died.

Anutin’s response, "The Prime Minister uses just one bag," was seen by many as an inappropriate attempt at humour during a crisis..

Surachate criticised the comment, stating, “An older official in the Ministry of Public Health couldn’t tolerate Anutin’s behaviour anymore and sent me this chat. This made it clear that Anutin doesn’t care about the deaths in Hat Yai, and he’s turning the tragedy of over a thousand deaths into a joke."