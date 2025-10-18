Property developers pivot to hotels amid tourism shifts, unfazed by decline in Chinese visitors

Thailand’s major property developers are accelerating their expansion into the hotel sector to secure steady income streams and capture the growing demand from younger and more sustainability-minded travellers across the region. Despite a sharp decline in Chinese tourists, developers remain optimistic as total hotel supply nationwide stands at 703,751 rooms.

In the first half of 2025, the hotel industry saw signs of a mild slowdown due to softening demand. According to data from the Real Estate Information Center (REIC) under the Government Housing Bank, the number of international visitors to Thailand dropped by 4.7% year-on-year to 16.68 million, with arrivals from China plunging 34.1%, significantly impacting hotel revenue and occupancy in key tourist cities.

Despite the dip in arrivals, the average hotel occupancy rate nationwide rose to 60.8% from 59.1% last year, reflecting continued demand for accommodation. The southern region recorded the highest occupancy at 70.9%, while Bangkok and its vicinity saw a slight 0.7% decline amid intensified competition and growing oversupply.

Hotel supply, meanwhile, is in a consolidation phase. Only 232 new hotels with a total of 8,946 rooms were approved nationwide during the first half, a 34.6% drop from last year. This suggests investors are taking a short-term wait-and-see approach. Thailand now has 16,369 operating hotels with a combined 703,751 rooms, down slightly from last year.

Signs of renewed investment are emerging, particularly in hotel construction, which rose 29.6% year-on-year. The Bangkok metropolitan area saw a dramatic 230.7% surge, indicating that major developers are strategically positioning themselves for a long-term market recovery.