Thai Property Sector Demands 99-Year Foreign Leasehold to Revive Stagnant Economy

Thailand's property sector is calling for urgent legislative reform to extend foreign leasehold rights to 99 years, arguing that the change represents the critical "fuel" needed to inject foreign direct investment into an economy hobbled by crippling household debt and exhausted growth engines.

Speaking at the "Thailand Property New Landscape Opportunity" panel discussion at the Thailand Economic Outlook 2026 seminar hosted by Krunthep Turakij on Thursday, industry leaders painted a stark picture of an economy struggling to achieve even 2 per cent GDP growth this year, with traditional drivers failing across the board.

Pasu Liptapanlop, executive director of Proud Group and Proud Real Estate, and Poomipak Julmanichoti, chief strategy officer at Sansiri, outlined how the conventional GDP components have broken down: domestic consumption is crushed by debt, exports are challenged by a strong baht and trade policies, and private investment remains anaemic.

"The problem of household debt is a major hurdle for the property sector, directly affecting customer purchasing power and disposable income," Pasu noted, pointing out that government stimulus measures like "Kon La Khrueng" (co-payment scheme) merely ease expense burdens rather than genuinely increasing income.

With domestic demand severely constrained, developers must look outward and create products that can be sold to "the whole world", the panel agreed.

This necessitates fundamental legal reform that has already been implemented by neighbouring competitors.

The industry's primary demand is extending the maximum foreign leasehold period from the current 30 years to 99 years.