Thai Property Market Faces Toughest Challenge in Decades as 2026 Looms

Broader Economic Impact

The property sector's impact extends far beyond project developers, affecting the broader economic system. Real estate and construction account for approximately 5-6% of GDP and employ substantial numbers of workers.

Issara highlighted the sector's "multiplier effect" of 2.8-3 times, meaning every property investment creates ripple effects throughout upstream businesses such as construction materials and downstream sectors including furniture, electrical appliances, and other services.

Given this scale, governments have historically used the property sector as an economic driver.

Hidden Opportunities Remain

Despite these challenges, opportunities persist. Chetthawat identified the sub-5 million baht residential market, which developers and financial institutions may perceive as high-risk, as holding continued strong demand that remains inaccessible.

Alternative financing solutions beyond traditional bank loans—such as hire-purchase or rent-to-own schemes—could unlock substantial purchasing power within this demographic.

Meanwhile, Issara presented another significant positive indicator: Board of Investment (BOI) applications have surged to historic levels.

The first half of this year saw applications totalling 1.08 trillion baht, with promotion certificates issued exceeding 600,000 million baht—a 49% increase from the previous year.

These investments, concentrated primarily in the Eastern region, will create employment centres and industrial estates, ultimately generating residential demand.

However, Issara cautioned that during economic downturns, diversifying into unfamiliar businesses may not be optimal strategy.

International research suggests maintaining core business strength whilst using crisis opportunities to acquire businesses or assets at appropriate prices represents a shrewder approach.

Future Trends and Government Recommendations

Looking ahead five years, Chetthawat identified "value for money" as the most critical trend for buyers—not merely low prices, but value across dimensions including time and cost savings on commuting, explaining condominiums' continued popularity.

Sustainability and green building trends are gaining traction, but must be "tangible" and linked to value—such as designs reducing electricity costs or materials promoting wellbeing.

Both speakers delivered important recommendations to the new government. Issara emphasised that property will recover when the economy improves, making overall economic recovery acceleration paramount.

This includes expediting government formation and budget disbursement according to plan, and maintaining currency stability to support exports and tourism.

He urged the Bank of Thailand to consider policy interest rates to reduce debt burdens and improve credit accessibility, and called for extending property stimulus measures such as transfer fee and mortgage registration reductions, plus relaxing LTV criteria set to expire.

He also proposed more flexible lending criteria for freelancers.

Chetthawat added that whilst short-term stimulus measures are necessary to support the market, government must not neglect long-term structural solutions for the large population segment not yet ready to purchase.

This includes addressing debt problems and developing sustainable income structures—though difficult and time-consuming, it remains essential for building strong foundations for the economy and national purchasing power long-term.

Building Sustainable Growth

Thailand's property market stands at a crucial turning point.

Navigating this crisis requires developer adaptation—focusing on core business and addressing consumer value propositions—alongside balanced government policies combining short-term stimulus measures with long-term economic structural reforms to restore purchasing power for the majority.

This will prove key to driving the economic cycle and property industry towards sustainable growth once again.

