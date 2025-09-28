Fierce competition ahead as office oversupply drags Thai CRE in 2025–26

The SCB Economic Intelligence Center (EIC) has released its outlook for Thailand’s commercial real estate sector for the second half of 2025 through 2026, warning that the market remains heavily pressured by oversupply, particularly in the office rental segment.

According to the report, demand for office space is expected to grow only 1% year-on-year in 2025, similar to last year, and remain flat into 2026. Key factors behind the sluggish outlook include Thailand’s weak economic growth, incomplete recovery of investor confidence, fewer new company registrations, declining employment, and global uncertainties stemming from trade tensions.

Although foreign direct investment has provided some support, reflected in high Board of Investment (BOI) applications during the first half of 2025, demand growth remains limited. The continuation of hybrid work practices since the Covid-19 pandemic has also reduced the need for physical office space.