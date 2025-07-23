Thai economy at risk of sharp slowdown to 0.4% in 2026 if US tariff deal collapses

The assessment assumes that even if Thailand manages to negotiate a partial reduction in reciprocal tariffs with the United States before the August 1, 2025, deadline, the country’s tariff rates will remain higher than those of key export competitors.

Part of the resilience in early 2025 stems from front-loading of exports—where exporters accelerated shipments in anticipation of US tariff hikes. However, in the second half of the year, Thai exports are likely to face increasing pressure, as elevated reciprocal tariffs could place Thai products at a pricing disadvantage in the US market compared to those from competing countries.

Looking ahead, SCB EIC forecasts that Thailand’s GDP growth will slow further in 2026, likely expanding by just 1.2%, as both exports and private investment weaken under the continued burden of US trade barriers.

Thailand’s major export sectors face growing risks of market share erosion in the United States, particularly in electronics and electrical appliances—two industries now vulnerable to competition from countries with lower retaliatory tariffs, including ASEAN peers, Japan, and South Korea.