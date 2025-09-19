EnCo invites participants to free seminar on Thailand’s real estate outlook 2026

Energy Complex Co., Ltd. (EnCo) invites interested parties to attend the seminar “Thailand’s Real Estate Outlook 2026: Insights into Thailand’s Property Market and Sustainable Growth”. The event will provide in-depth analysis and perspectives from leading experts in economics and real estate, highlighting new opportunities and trends in the Thai property market. It is ideal for entrepreneurs, investors, students, and anyone interested in the future direction of Thailand’s economy and real estate sector.

The seminar will take place on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm at The Synergy Hall, EnCo C Building, 6th Floor, Energy Complex, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road.

Highlights include:

“Good City Living for a Sustainable Future” by Mr Sirasak Chandrema, President of Energy Complex Co., Ltd.

by Mr Sirasak Chandrema, President of Energy Complex Co., Ltd. “Thailand’s Real Estate Outlook 2026: Challenges & Opportunities” by Mr Chetthawat Songprasert, Analyst, Economic and Business Research Center, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB EIC), and Mr Issara Boonyoung, Chairman of the Board, Real Estate Business Trade Association

by Mr Chetthawat Songprasert, Analyst, Economic and Business Research Center, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB EIC), and Mr Issara Boonyoung, Chairman of the Board, Real Estate Business Trade Association “Green Living, Smart City: Real Estate Driving Sustainable Urban Development” by Asst. Prof. Dr Kessara Thanyalakpark, Managing Director of Sena Development Public Company Limited, Mr Narongvate Vojanapanich, Managing Director, Quality Construction Products Public Company Limited (SCG subsidiary), and Mr Samatcha Promsiri, Chief of Staff, Sansiri Public Company Limited

Participants can register for free and will receive a souvenir from EnCo.

Registration: https://seminar.nationgroup.com/register/Thailand-RealEstateOutlook2026 or via QR code.

For more information: call 02 338 3000.